Mets To Save Significant Money Thanks to Former Ace's Injury Plagued Season

The New York Mets are set to save a good portion of money as a result of their former ace's injury plagued season.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) talks to the media in the dugout prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets already have a significant amount of money coming off the books ahead of the 2025 season, and now they will be saving some more.

The Houston Astros announced that ex-Mets ace Justin Verlander will not return from the IL until at least after the All-Star break, meaning he will not hit 140 innings this season. Verlander has spent two separate stints on the IL this year due to right shoulder inflammation and now neck discomfort.

This 140 innings-trigger would have resulted in a $35 million vesting option in 2025 for the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner. Now, the Mets will instead save a total of $17.5 million, which is important considering they're hovering in the territory of the 110 percent luxury tax threshold.

The Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86.6 million deal prior to the 2023 season and it did not work out. Verlander, who is now 41, was traded back to the Astros at the trade deadline last August, and the Mets remained on the hook to pay $35 million of his remaining $58 million owed to him. But now without the vesting option not kicking in, they will save $17.5 million, as previously mentioned.

New York also landed the Astros' no. 1 ranked prospect in outfielder Drew Gilbert and their no. 4 prospect in first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford in exchange for Verlander.

The Mets dealt fellow veteran multi-time Cy Young winning ace, Max Scherzer, to the Texas Rangers last summer as well. New York agreed to pay $21 million of Scherzer's remaining salary.

Being on the hook for a big chunk of both deals for Scherzer and Verlander was one factor in the Mets' decision to hold back on spending ahead of 2024. That said, they should now be well equipped to go back to big game hunting behind billionaire owner Steve Cohen this winter.

