Mets to test intriguing infield alignment in Grapefruit League
Heading into 2025 spring training, it was clear that only one of the New York Mets' infield positions was up for grabs regarding who would be starting there on Opening Day.
Of course, shortstop will be manned by 2024 NL MVP contender Francisco Lindor, the Mets re-signing Pete Alonso late in the offseason ensured that he'd be back at first base for the 2025 campaign, and Mark Vientos won the third base job outright after a breakout 2024 season.
This means that second base is the only infield spot that requires a competition. The general assumption was that after Nick Madrigal suffered a broken and dislocated shoulder, this competition would be between Jeff McNeil and Luisangel Acuña. However, another potential option could be former top prospect Brett Baty, who has been swinging the bat extremely well all spring training long.
It was known that Baty has been getting practice repetitions at second base and shortstop during the offseason and in the first few weeks of spring training. However, he had only been getting game reps at third base until March 4, when the starting lineup of New York's Grapefruit League game against the St. Louis Cardinals revealed that a change would be in store.
The lineup conveyed that Baty would be playing second base while Luisangel Acuña would be manning third against the Cardinals.
When Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about this, he said, "Baty at second, Acuña at third. So yeah, it's exciting. Hopefully they get some action, they get some reps, and then we'll go from there," per SNY.
Perhaps Baty performing well at second base could mean that his name is in the hat to win the job for that infield position come Opening Day.