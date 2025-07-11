Inside The Mets

Mets top pitching prospect tosses third straight scoreless start for Triple-A

Top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat has not allowed a run over his last 18 innings.

Logan VanDine

Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (28) warms-up in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals in the Spring Breakout game at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are seeing steady improvement from one of their top pitching prospects.

Starting pitcher Brandon Sproat tossed another gem on Thursday for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. The righty pitched seven scoreless innings against the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, striking out four on three hits while walking just one on 87 pitches. Sproat has now tossed three scoreless starts in a row and has not given up a run over his last 18 innings of work.

Sproat, who is ranked as the Mets' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, has quickly turned a corner for Syracuse after getting off to a disappointing start at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old started his first full season in Triple-A with a 4.29 ERA in five starts during April, followed by a dismal 6.56 ERA in five starts during May.

Despite posting a 4.15 ERA in June, the righty hurler has finally hit his stride this season as Sproat finished off that month by being named Player of the Week; he earned the honor after a scoreless outing against the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on June 26, which began his ongoing shutout streak.

In 17 starts this season for Syracuse, Sproat is 4-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 73 innings. Despite his ERA hovering over five, the continual improvement throughout the right-hander's last several starts is exactly what the Mets have been waiting to see out of Sproat, especially after looking sharp in spring training during his brief stint with the big league camp.

While he may still have ways to go before getting the call to the major leagues, Sproat can shorten that wait if he keeps developing at the Triple-A level.

