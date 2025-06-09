Mets’ top pitching prospect continues to impress at Triple-A level
On a day when the New York Mets saw Frankie Montas struggle for the second straight rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse, one of their top pitching prospects continued to impress once Montas exited.
Nolan McLean turned in another sharp outing for the Syracuse Mets on Sunday against the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. In his sixth outing of the season for Syracuse, the right-hander allowed just one earned run on two hits over 5.1 innings of work, while striking out four. This performance lowered McLean's ERA to an impressive 1.98 this year (across all minor league levels).
In 11 outings this season for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, the 23-year-old has pitched like an ace, as McLean has allowed two runs or more just twice during that stretch.
McLean, who is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, has been particularly sharp ever since being promoted to Triple-A on May 9. In six games (four starts) for Syracuse, the 23-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA (nine earned runs), 1.13 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 32.2 innings of work.
The righty hurler is certainly making a case to be promoted to the big leagues sooner rather than later. The Mets, however, have a plethora of options for their rotation, which has already exceeded expectations this season; Clay Holmes and Griffin Canning in particular have been welcome surprises. New York is also expected to get Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) and the aforementioned Montas (right lat strain) back from their respective injuries to further bolster the staff.
While McLean has continued to impress in Triple-A to this point, the Mets are showing no signs of bringing up one of their top arms to the major leagues anytime soon. But with the highly touted McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong all developing in the minors, New York is assembling a remarkably talented pitching staff for the future.