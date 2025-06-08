How Mets' Frankie Montas performed in most recent rehab outing
it was tough sledding for New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas in his latest rehab start in Triple-A.
Montas (lat) was scheduled to throw around 80-85 pitches in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bisons, but ended at 76 pitches in 3.2 innings. The righty struggled again, giving up three earned runs off of four hits, walking three, and allowing three home runs.
Sunday's outing marks his fourth rehab start since suffering a lat strain during spring training. Montas has allowed 12 earned runs in 12.0 innings across this minors stint, and has given up seven home runs in his last two outings.
Despite his poor performance, Montas continues to increase his workload, throwing 15 more pitches than his previous outing on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has consistently struggled with injuries throughout his career, so extending the pitch count while building back Montas' health remains the top priority for the Mets.
Montas signed a two-year, $34-million contract with New York this offseason, but was quickly sidelined at the start of spring training due to a high-grade lat strain. In 2024, the veteran hurler went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts for both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Across his nine-year career, Montas is 44-46 with a 4.09 ERA in 160 games.
According to Carlos Mendoza, Montas is scheduled for at least one more outing before he's ready to return. But if he continues to struggle, it may be hard to justify forcing Montas into a Mets rotation with four starters boasting sub-3.00 ERAs.