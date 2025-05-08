Mets top prospect nearly falls out of Baseball America’s latest rankings list
Baseball America unveiled its latest Top 100 prospects list on Wednesday. While three New York Mets made the cut, one of the organization’s most highly regarded farmhands nearly fell off the list entirely.
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, ranked as high as No. 1 in the Mets’ system by MLB Pipeline, landed at No. 99. He began the year as Baseball America’s No. 61 overall prospect.
Sproat, 24, dominated hitters at High-A and Double-A last season before stumbling to a 7.53 ERA in seven Triple-A starts. His struggles with Syracuse continued into the early stages of the 2025 campaign, as he entered Wednesday with a 5.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a 6.7 K/9 rate over his first six outings.
Hours after the updated Top 100 rankings were released, however, Sproat turned in his best Triple-A start yet. The 2023 second-rounder tossed five innings of one-run ball against the Miami Marlins’ affiliate on Wednesday afternoon. He struck out five, touched 98 mph on the radar gun, and retired the final nine batters he faced.
In addition to his fastball, Sproat’s arsenal includes a hard sinker, changeup, sweeping slider, cutter, and curveball. If he can continue to harness his pitch mix and find consistent success in Triple-A, the 6-foot-3 right-hander could earn his first big league call-up later this season.
The other two Mets prospects named in the updated rankings were versatile infielder Jett Williams (No. 62) and right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean (No. 72). Williams was previously ranked No. 58 overall, while McLean has climbed 27 spots since the start of the year. Infielder Jesus Baez, ranked No. 92 in January, dropped out of the Top 100.
Williams, 21, led all Mets full-season minor leaguers in on-base percentage, OPS, triples, stolen bases, runs, and walks in 2023, but missed most of the 2024 season due to a wrist injury. Now fully healthy, the 5-foot-7 speedster appears to be back in form.
Through 22 Double-A games this season, Williams is slashing .293/.363/.500 with two home runs, two triples, nine walks, nine RBIs, and seven stolen bases in eight attempts. He has played mostly shortstop, but has also made starts in center field and at second base.
McLean, who turns 24 in July, was recently promoted to Triple-A after carving up Double-A hitters in Binghamton. In five starts, the 6-foot-2 righty went 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.
A former two-way prospect, McLean features an upper-90s fastball and a mid-80s sweeping slider with a spin rate over 3,000 rpm and more than 20 inches of horizontal movement. He also mixes in a cutter, changeup, and curveball.
Regardless of the order, Sproat and McLean are considered the consensus top two arms in the Mets’ farm system. Both pitchers now share a rotation in Syracuse, but if all goes according to the Mets’ plan, it may not be long before they do the same in Queens.