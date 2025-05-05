New York Mets promote top pitching prospect to Triple-A Syracuse
One of the New York Mets’ top prospects is a step closer to the big leagues.
On Monday morning, the Mets promoted right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse. The news was first reported by Daniel Wexler and later confirmed by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.
McLean, 23, is currently ranked No. 5 in the Mets’ farm system by MLB Pipeline and No. 99 in the sport by Baseball America. In five Double-A starts, he went 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 26.1 innings. He has yet to allow a home run this season.
Initially drafted as a two-way player out of Oklahoma State in 2023, McLean shifted his full focus to pitching last June after batting .159/.232/.333 with a 52.1% strikeout rate in 69 plate appearances with Binghamton. The former third-round selection finished 2024 with a 3.78 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 109.2 innings between High-A and Double-A.
McLean features a diverse arsenal, which includes a high-90s fastball and a mid-80s sweeping slider with a spin rate over 3,000 rpm and more than 20 inches of horizontal movement. He also mixes in a cutter, changeup, and curveball.
McLean now joins a rotation that includes Mets No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat and No. 15 prospect Blade Tidwell. Tidwell made his MLB debut in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader but was optioned back to Triple-A after the spot start.
Read More: How Mets’ pitcher Blade Tidwell fared in his major league debut
MLB Pipeline projects McLean’s big league ETA as 2025. However, with considerable rotation depth ahead of him, the Mets will likely give him ample time to develop in Syracuse.