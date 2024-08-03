Mets' Top Prospect Undergoes Additional Surgery
This wasn't the best news for the New York Mets, but it could be worse.
The team revealed that top prospect infielder Ronny Mauricio underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove scar tissue in his right knee earlier in the week.
Mauricio is still expected to get back on the field in the offseason and his rehab progression will depend on the tolerance of his knee, per the club. So for now, the Mets believe he is on the same track, despite undergoing an additional knee procedure.
"Not the news that you want but that’s part of the rehab process," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters. "He’ll be back, just a little bit of a setback. He’ll be back."
Mauricio has been on the shelf all year after suffering a torn ACL while playing winter ball in the Dominican League.
The 23-year-old is the Mets' no. 6 ranked prospect in their farm system. The hope was that Mauricio would compete for the second and third base jobs in Spring Training, but this anticipation was derailed once he went down with a major knee injury.
Mauricio made his big-league debut in September of last season and showed some promise. In 26 games in 2023, the switch-hitter slashed .248/.296/.347 with a .643 OPS, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases.
As it played out, Brett Baty initially won the third base job out of spring camp, but ultimately lost his spot by late-May. Mark Vientos has since stepped up to claim the position and has ran with it, posting a .284/.339/.555 slash line, a .894 OPS, 16 homers and 42 RBIs in 64 games.
Vientos looks like a budding homegrown star, but the Mets still have hope that Baty and Mauricio can develop as key pieces for the franchise.