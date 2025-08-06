Inside The Mets

Mets top prospects earn player of the month awards

Brandon Sproat and Carson Benge have been named minor league players of the month for July.

Logan VanDine

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

These top prospects for the New York Mets have continued to shine down in the minor leagues.

It was announced on Wednesday that pitching prospect Brandon Sproat has been named July's International League Pitcher of the Month for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, while outfielder Carson Benge has been named July's Eastern League Player of the Month for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Sproat, who is ranked as the Mets' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, was stellar during the month of July. In five starts, the right-hander posted a 0.67 ERA with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.81 across 27 innings pitched.

Sproat initially struggled this year, which is his first full season at the Triple-A level. While the 24-year-old logged a respectable 4.29 ERA during five starts in April, he was shelled in five May starts with a 6.56 ERA. Sproat did show signs of improvement once June arrived by posting a 4.15 ERA in five outings, leading to his eventual dominance in July.

In 21 starts for Syracuse this year, Sproat is 6-5 with a 4.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched.

Read More: Why Mets haven't called up top pitching prospects yet

As for Benge, the No. 4 prospect for the Amazins' was scorching hot during the month of July in Double-A. In 18 games, he slashed .397/.482/.726 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and an impressive OPS of 1.208.

After beginning the season playing for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, batting .302/.417/.480 with four home runs and 37 RBI in 60 games, the 22-year-old has continued to develop and climb up the Mets' minor league system. In just 26 games for the Rumble Ponies this year, Benge has a slash line of .356/.446/.644 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.090.

Despite both Sproat and Benge continuing to impress this season in the minor leagues, it remains to be seen when the two prospects could see a promotion in the near future. Sproat seems to be the more likely option who could get the first taste at the major league level due to the righty hurler pitching in Triple-A this season, as well as president of baseball operations David Stearns hinting at the possibility of Sproat potentially being called up at some point this year when he spoke with reporters earlier this week.

While they're not here yet, Sproat and Benge are expected to be a part of the Mets' future for many seasons to come.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News