Mets top prospects earn player of the month awards
These top prospects for the New York Mets have continued to shine down in the minor leagues.
It was announced on Wednesday that pitching prospect Brandon Sproat has been named July's International League Pitcher of the Month for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, while outfielder Carson Benge has been named July's Eastern League Player of the Month for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Sproat, who is ranked as the Mets' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, was stellar during the month of July. In five starts, the right-hander posted a 0.67 ERA with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.81 across 27 innings pitched.
Sproat initially struggled this year, which is his first full season at the Triple-A level. While the 24-year-old logged a respectable 4.29 ERA during five starts in April, he was shelled in five May starts with a 6.56 ERA. Sproat did show signs of improvement once June arrived by posting a 4.15 ERA in five outings, leading to his eventual dominance in July.
In 21 starts for Syracuse this year, Sproat is 6-5 with a 4.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched.
As for Benge, the No. 4 prospect for the Amazins' was scorching hot during the month of July in Double-A. In 18 games, he slashed .397/.482/.726 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and an impressive OPS of 1.208.
After beginning the season playing for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, batting .302/.417/.480 with four home runs and 37 RBI in 60 games, the 22-year-old has continued to develop and climb up the Mets' minor league system. In just 26 games for the Rumble Ponies this year, Benge has a slash line of .356/.446/.644 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.090.
Despite both Sproat and Benge continuing to impress this season in the minor leagues, it remains to be seen when the two prospects could see a promotion in the near future. Sproat seems to be the more likely option who could get the first taste at the major league level due to the righty hurler pitching in Triple-A this season, as well as president of baseball operations David Stearns hinting at the possibility of Sproat potentially being called up at some point this year when he spoke with reporters earlier this week.
While they're not here yet, Sproat and Benge are expected to be a part of the Mets' future for many seasons to come.