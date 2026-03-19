The Winners and Losers of Mets Spring Training

We are now just one week from Opening Day, and there are still many unanswered questions about what the 2026 New York Mets will look like to start the year.

Some roster spot competitions are ongoing and will likely carry through the last few spring training games and into the regular season. But there are a few players that stood out for better or for worse this camp, and while spring ball is just spring ball, the momentum of a good or bad spring can often carry into April and May when the games start to count.

With that, here are some of the players that made a strong impression this spring and some of the players that fell short of their expectations.

Winners of Mets Spring Training

Brett Baty

When the Mets made their blockbuster signing of Bo Bichette, things looked grim for Brett Baty. Despite his great year at third, the club went in a different direction and it was hard to imagine the young infielder carving out an everyday role in a suddenly crowded group. Now, it's hard to see how New York drafts a lineup that doesn't include Baty.

The 26-year-old finds himself in a great spot to start the season with the ability to slot in at nearly every position on the diamond. He will probably get most of his work at right field and first base in the early going, but could reasonably fill in all across the infield and either corner outfield.

Brett Baty makes the sliding grab in right field pic.twitter.com/brcEAcXv7E — SNY (@SNYtv) March 10, 2026

Versatility aside, the lefty slugger has just raked all spring. In nine spring games (27 plate appearances), Baty is batting .360 with a .967 OPS. He's shown improved pitch discipline, striking out just three times and walking twice. It's a small sample size and Baty has had fantastic spring performances before, but it's hard to not be excited about what he has put on the field thus far.

Baty has been a stronger defensive option than Jorge Polanco at first base and should see some time there to start the season, but even if the Mets want to lean into their veteran infield, Baty should be able to carve out a spot in the lineup every day as the DH.

Carson Benge

One of the biggest stories coming into camp was top prospect Carson Benge and his opportunity to win a job in the outfield. It was and still is a big need for the club, and David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza were very open about their willingness to give Benge the runway to go earn the job.

The 23-year-old has not disappointed and now has a very real shot to be the team's right fielder on Opening Day. In 11 Grapefruit League games (36 plate appearances), Benge has been an on-base machine, slashing a ridiculous .406/.472/.500. The Mets' No. 2 prospect has five RBI to just five strikeouts and has looked very comfortable in the outfield.

Carson Benge lines one the other way for a double pic.twitter.com/z91Kdxuko1 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 16, 2026

Mendoza has spoken highly of what he's seen from his young player, telling the New York Post that Benge is "doing what he’s supposed to be doing" and that he doesn't "think the moment is going to be too big for him."

Mendoza's assessment of Benge's poise and consistency is telling in how they are approaching the decision of having him break camp with the team. But the results on the field speak for itself, and Benge has looked ready to contribute to MLB games from the jump.

Tobias Myers

As the B-Side of the Freddy Peralta blockbuster trade, Tobias Myers has quietly put together a tremendous spring. Myers has four appearances for the Mets this spring and has allowed just two earned runs across 9.2 innings while striking out 12. A versatile arm that has experience as both a starter and reliever, Myers will likely get work in both roles over the course of the season.

For now, the Mets will lean on the 27-year-old out of the bullpen, where he figures to be a top leverage option with the ability to provide long-relief outings. As New York shapes up their six-man rotation of Peralta, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea, keep an eye on Myers as a potential replacement in the event of injury or poor performance.

Losers of Mets Spring Training

Sean Manaea

There is a lot to be concerned about when looking at Sean Manaea's 2026 camp. The left-hander is coming off a very disappointing 2025 season where he appeared in just 15 games due to oblique and elbow injuries and posted a 5.64 ERA in his 60.2 innings. Manaea was dealing with loose bodies in his left arm, which he ended up pitching through after multiple setbacks.

When it was announced after last season that the 34-year-old would avoid surgery on his arm, it seemed like good news. But based on his alarming dip in velocity this spring, it now feels like a questionable decision. Manaea has made three Grapefruit League starts and holds a 3.72 ERA with four earned runs (2 HR) and nine strikeouts across 9.2 innings. In these games, his four-seam fastball has topped out at 89.9 mph, which is well below his 2024 average velocity of 92.3 mph and 2025 average velocity of 91.7 mph.

Manaea's latest start was promising, as he was perfect through four frames and racked up four strikeouts, but his fastest pitch was still just 88.3 mph. Manaea and the Mets remain confident that the adrenaline of a big-league game will boost his velo up to a manageable number, but as of now it's a clear cause for worry in the rotation.

"It's low, but I feel good - I'm not concerned about it whatsoever. We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up."



Sean Manaea on his fastball velocity being under 90 MPH: pic.twitter.com/q44r7lAeW9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2026

Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos suited up for Team Nicaragua in the World Baseball Classic, where he was 2-for-15 in four games. With the Mets, it's been even worse, as the 26-year-old is just 1-for-26 in eight Grapefruit League games as he tries to earn a spot in the now crowded New York infield.

Carlos Mendoza has maintained that Vientos is a player that they believe in and someone that will continue to get opportunities. But through spring training he is beginning to look like the odd man out, especially given the stellar hitting from Baty, who already has the massive advantage with his glove.

If the Mets are going to use Vientos it will almost certainly be as a DH, as he is a poor defender at third and still does not have enough experience at first base to justify playing him over Polanco or Baty. The problem is, his bat has not been consistent enough to earn DH at-bats, and it's hard to see him coming out of this slump without playing time. Vientos, who is out of minor league options, will have to turn things around quick to become a reliable option for the Mets bench.

Craig Kimbrel

Fans were understandably excited to see longtime journeyman Craig Kimbrel in spring camp, but his chances of making the Opening Day roster appear to be waning. After pitching for both Atlanta and Houston last year, Kimbrel signed a minor league deal back in January which gave him the invite to spring training.

The veteran reliever has five appearances for the Mets this spring, and holds a decent 3.60 ERA. However, Kimbrel has struggled with control, issuing five walks in five innings while striking out just two. On top of that he has seen a velocity dip, saying himself that he wishes he could "show a little bit more out there velocity-wise."

His 2.25 ERA in 2025 pops off the page, but it came on just 14 appearances. Now nearly 38 years old, it's clear that Kimbrel only has so many outings left in the tank. And with the Mets likely to keep right-hander Luis Garcia on the Opening Day roster, there may be no room for Kimbrel.

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