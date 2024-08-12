Mets' Trade Deadline Chip Released by New Team; Should New York Bring Him Back?
Issues still remain in the New York Mets' bullpen as the team pushes for a spot in the postseason; Maybe an old friend could come back to provide some pitching depth?
The Mets sent left-hander Josh Walker to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline in exchange for rookie ball hurler Nicolas Carreno.
But after making only one appearance for the Indianapolis Stars, which is the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, Pittsburgh designated Walker for assignment. Shortly thereafter, the organization released the 29-year-old after he cleared waivers.
Walker made his big-league debut in 2023 and had a 6.45 ERA in 22.1 innings as a Met across this season and last. That being said, the lefty posted an impressive 2.83 ERA and five saves in 25 appearances (28.2 innings) for Triple-A Syracuse this year.
In the very least, Walker is an arm that could beef up the Mets' depth if they were to decide to bring him back. He also holds value as a long reliever if the team needs innings down the stretch of the season.
Now, reuniting with Walker wouldn't be a major impact move for the Mets, but there is familiarity and he is a young arm that could still develop.
The Mets are fresh off getting swept at T-Mobile Park over the weekend by the Seattle Mariners in a three-games series to finish their tough 10-game road trip with a 4-6 record. They're still a half game back of the Atlanta Braves for the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot, so they must have a strong upcoming home stand if they hope to stick in the postseason race the rest of the way.