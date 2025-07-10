Mets trading for NL ace 'makes too much sense', per insider
The New York Mets' starting pitching staff has had a hard fall from grace, given how great they were to start the 2025 MLB season. Not only has the staff dealt with multiple injuries, but many of the pitchers who came out of the gates firing have simmered down considerably.
As a result, the Mets will likely be looking for reinforcements as the July 31 deadline approaches. And in a July 10 article, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan asserted that the top trade move New York could make is acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen.
"The Mets started 45-24 on the strength of their starting pitching. With a 2.79 ERA that was nearly a quarter-run better than the second-best rotation, they cut the figure of a juggernaut. Since June 13, their starters' 5.61 ERA is worse than every team in baseball aside from Washington. And if your starters are getting compared to those of the Nationals, something went haywire," Passan wrote.
"Gallen has looked more like his old self in recent starts, and if his home run rate stabilizes -- typically one per nine, it has jumped to 1.6 -- alongside a perilously low strand rate normalizing, he can shake off the 5.15 ERA and be a real difference-maker for the Mets before hitting free agency after the season," he continued.
"Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn't, as a general rule, spend big on pitching. In this case, though, an investment in Gallen makes too much sense for the Mets not to consider."
While Gallen's 2025 season stats don't jump off the page, he has proven that he can perform on the biggest stages, as evidenced by his allowing 1 earned run in 6.1 innings during a 2023 World Series start against the Texas Rangers.
And given the Mets' World Series aspirations, a guy like Gallen would be the perfect addition to their rotation right now.