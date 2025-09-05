Mets’ Tylor Megill to make one more rehab start in Triple-A
Tylor Megill's return to the New York Mets will have to wait for at least one more rehab start.
Manager Carlos Mendoza met with reporters before Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and said that Megill will pitch again on Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse after throwing a bullpen session on Friday. The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 17 with a right elbow sprain.
Prior to his injury, Megill was having a productive season for the Mets and appeared to be finally establishing himself as a starter in the rotation. The 30-year-old was sharp to begin the 2025 season, as he posted a 1.73 ERA in five starts during the month of April with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.19 in 26 innings of work.
Megill, however, began to struggle in the ensuing months as he went 1-2 in five starts in May, with a 5.96 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 22.2 innings. The righty hurler's struggles persisted in the month of June, which saw Megill post a 5.52 ERA in three outings, with just 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
In what ended up being his final start before going down with his elbow injury, Megill turned in his worst start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14. The big right-hander lasted just 3.2 innings against Tampa Bay, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits (including a home run), a throwing error to first base, two walks and five strikeouts on 82 pitches.
Megill would be placed on the 15-day IL three days later and was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8, which would keep him out of action until at least the end of August, where he remains now. Megill has since made five rehab starts (two with Double-A Binghamton and three in Syracuse) and will now make one more.
Megill is now poised to return to the Mets and help a struggling rotation that all of a sudden has relied on its young arms, especially after once-ace Kodai Senga was optioned to Triple-A on Friday due to his increasing struggles since coming off the IL on July 11. Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong both impressed during their brief big league action thus far, and the team just called up fellow top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat to pitch on Sunday against the Reds.
In 14 starts this season, Megill is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 89 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.36 across 68.1 innings.