Mets' Tylor Megill tosses season-best outing in win over Phillies
It's no secret that heading into the 2025 season, there was a lot of pressure on New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill to prove that he belongs in the major leagues.
During his fifth start of the season on Monday, the righty did just that by turning in his best outing of the young season.
New York won their fifth straight game on Monday as they held on to defeat their division foes, the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, to move to 16-7 on the year. While one of the biggest stories on the night was Francisco Lindor slugging two home runs, Megill also continued his early dominance this season.
The 29-year-old allowed just one hit across 5.1 scoreless innings, tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts against four walks. In five starts thus far, Megill is 2-2 across 24.2 innings pitched with a 1.09 ERA; his mark is the second-best among qualified pitchers in the National League, only behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers (0.93 ERA).
Even though Megill's high walk rate and pitch count are things the Mets would love to see the big right-hander reduce, he's certainly been everything the team could have hoped for out of their rotation this season, which is still without 2024 ace Sean Manaea and first-year Met Frankie Montas.
Despite having an up-and-down career throughout his five seasons in the big leagues, Megill certainly loves being a part of this Mets team.
"We've got a lot of really good players, really good clubhouse," Megill said to reporters. "I just think a lot of things stick, we have a lot of fun, everyone is pulling for each other, no selfishness, it's a lot of selflessness."
While the Amazins' may have some impending decisions to make about their rotation once Manaea and Montas eventually return this season, it is hard to imagine Megill will go anywhere this year if he keeps up his dominant pitching.