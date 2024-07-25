Mets World Series Winner Addresses Team’s Pressing Trade Deadline Needs
Longtime New York Mets pitcher and current SNY analyst Ron Darling joined Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on the New York Post’s “The Show” this week to discuss what the Mets must address before the July 30 trade deadline.
Darling spent eight full seasons with the Mets, from 1983-1990. He was a 1985 All-Star and and an integral part of New York’s 1986 World Series title; amassing a 15-6 record with a 2.81 ERA in 34 regular season starts that season.
He believes that pitching support and adding outfield depth should be a priority for the Mets’ front office.
“Bullpen arms, of course, are always key,” Darling said. “So they can add anything there."
President of baseball operations David Stearns has already traded for one reliever, when he acquired right-hander Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9. Given that Maton has a 1.80 ERA in six appearances (five innings) since joining the Mets, his success could compel Stearns to offer up more in return for additional bullpen support, although it has been reported that the Mets will be reluctant to part ways with any of their top prospects at this year’s deadline.
Darling's next suggestion is to add an outfielder, specifically a right fielder, to fill in for the injured Starling Marte.
“The [Starling] Marte situation I think is the most troubling,” Darling said. “In the meantime, while he’s trying to get his stuff right, they could certainly use a little more production in right field. I think also some veteran bats to use off the bench in case you have a tight game late. Those are the kind of [players] I would add.”
Marte has been on the IL since June 23 due to a bone bruise in his right knee. The veteran outfielder is slashing .278/.328/.416 with a .744 OPS, seven home runs, and 28 RBI in 66 games this season, and told reporters on Saturday that he thinks he’s “close” to returning.
The next six days will display whether Stearns agrees with Darling’s ideal trade deadline strategy.