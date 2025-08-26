Mets' veteran starting pitcher is key to team's success down the stretch
One of the biggest reasons that the New York Mets have been struggling to consistently perform recently has been their starting rotation.
Their starting pitchers, outside of David Peterson, had been failing to give the team any length during their outings. It has led to a historically poor stretch of working deep into games, which has negatively impacted the team. Immense pressure is being put on the bullpen to pick up the slack, quickly wearing out multiple relievers.
If the Mets are going to have any chance of chasing down the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race, their rotation has to start performing at a higher level. The addition of star prospect Nolan McLean has certainly helped, with him providing an immediate impact with historic production. Additionally, some Mets starters have been breaking out of their slumps lately (such as Clay Holmes), resulting in deeper outings.
But the most important piece to the starting pitching puzzle is Sean Manaea. The veteran lefty was one of multiple reclamation projects New York brought aboard in 2024, and he was the most successful, anchoring the staff as its ace. His performance was good enough that the Mets committed to him long-term this past offseason, with the two sides agreeing to a three-year, $75 million contract.
Manaea earned that contract, reinventing himself on the fly in 2024. He lowered his arm slot and elite production soon followed. Across 32 starts and 181.2 innings, he had a 3.47 ERA with 184 strikeouts. Down the stretch of the season when he was needed most, he turned into a workhorse for manager Carlos Mendoza.
Sean Manaea has been liability for Mets recently
Over his last 12 starts last year, Manaea pitched into the seventh inning 10 times, with the Mets winning each of these games. Unfortunately, that level of reliability and production just hasn’t been there in 2025, with him being a liability in his return to the mound.
Manaea didn’t make his debut until July 13, dealing with a strained right oblique injury and a loose body in his left elbow. The late start has certainly impacted his overall production, looking like a shell of the player he was in 2024. He has managed to get into the sixth inning only once and New York is 1-7 when he has taken the mound this year.
Some of the losses cannot be blamed on him, since he surrendered a single run in each of his first four outings. But he has given up at least four earned runs in four consecutive starts, with a 7.91 ERA over that span. One way or another, that is something which has to change if the Mets are going to hold onto a playoff spot.
If Manaea cannot figure things out down the stretch, New York’s stay in the postseason could be a short one.