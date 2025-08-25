Breaking down how the Mets can catch Phillies in NL East race

Pitching probables for #Phillies-Mets:



Mon.- Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.46) vs. Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58)

Tues.- Jesús Luzardo (12-6, 4.10) vs. Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA)

Wed.- Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.44) vs. Nolan McLean (2-0, 1.46)