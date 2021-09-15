Mets Waste Prime Chance To Gain Ground In Playoff Race After Unraveling In Extras

The Mets got some late-inning heroics tonight, but it wasn't enough, as they suffered a crushing extra innings loss, wasting a prime opportunity to gain ground in the playoff race.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Mets let another critical game slip away, which would have allowed them to gain legitimate ground in the playoff race.

The Mets received some late-inning heroics on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to get them a win, as they unraveled in extras, falling to the Cardinals for the second straight night, this time by a score of 7-6 in 11 innings.

After Jeurys Familia surrendered a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth, Javier Báez's game-tying solo blast in the bottom of the ninth gave the Mets new life.

Heath Hembree then got out of a jam in the top of the 10th by inducing a huge inning-ending double play off the bat of Met killer Yadier Molina. However, the Mets failed to get the winning run home from third with one-out in the bottom half, as Francisco Lindor grounded into an unorthodox 3-3-2-5 inning-ending double play to send things to the 11th.

And the Amazins' fate was ultimately sealed from there, as Jake Reed, in his first appearance since returning from the IL, was entrusted to enter with the go-ahead run in scoring position. As a result, Reed recorded just one out, allowing three-runs on three hits, which saw the Cardinals take a three-run lead.

After the Mets went down 7-4 in the top of the 11th, they made things interesting, pulling within a run in the bottom half. But their second late comeback attempt fell short, as pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. grounded out to end the game with the tying run in scoring position and two outs.

With Luis Guillorme available off the bench, the Mets instead chose to go to Almora, who stepped to the plate with a .118 batting average, and couldn't come through.

The Mets are now 28-31 in one-run games this season and have lost 14 of their last 16 one-run contests. They wasted a prime chance to gain ground in the playoff race with three teams they are chasing in the Reds, Phillies and Braves all losing tonight.

Instead, the Mets are 72-74 and 3.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot, as well as 5.5 games back in the NL East with just 16 games left to play.

Marcus Stroman had another solid outing for the Mets, going six innings, while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight with only one walk. But Stroman was lifted after just 89 pitches, which handed things over to a bullpen that didn't have Seth Lugo or Miguel Castro available tonight.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Stroman, who has thrown 169 innings this season after not pitching at all last year, was fatigued, which led to the decision to not let him go out there for the seventh.

"I didn't throw at all last year, I had 0 innings pitched," said a testy Stroman after the game. "And now I've made the most starts in the big leagues. Maybe it's Luis [Rojas] or the coaches looking out for my best interest."

To be fair, the Mets' offense fell asleep after scoring two runs in the first inning. Following Báez's RBI bunt single in the bottom of the first, they did not record another hit until Báez's game-tying homer in the ninth.

The bullpen management lost them the game, but so did the offense, which didn't have the best approach tonight and went on cruise control after a productive first inning.