Mets well represented with six prospects named to Eastern League All-Star Team
The future looks incredibly bright for the New York Mets with the amount of talent thriving in their farm system. At Double-A Binghamton, things went especially well this year with several standout performers.
Just how well did the Rumble Ponies perform? As shared by Ben Weinrib of MLB.com, the Mets had six of their prospects make the Eastern League All-Star Team in 2025. Headlining that group are two of their top prospects: Jett Williams and starting pitcher Jonah Tong.
Williams made the team as the utility player, performing well while playing at second base, shortstop and center field. He was also named the Eastern League’s Top MLB Prospect of the Year. Tong was named the Pitcher of the Year, putting together a historic minor league campaign while being selected as New York’s Minor League Player of the Year.
Ryan Clifford Named Eastern League All-Star
Joining Williams in the lineup is first baseman Ryan Clifford. The No. 8-ranked player in the organization showcased some impressive power in 105 games and 437 plate appearances at Double-A, launching 24 home runs to go along with 18 doubles and 75 RBI.
That earned him a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse. He has played 34 games there so far, taking 142 plate appearances. Things haven’t clicked quite as much yet, but he did hit five home runs and five doubles.
On the mound is where Mets fans have to be excited. A glimpse into the future was provided over the last few weeks with Nolan McLean, Tong and Brandon Sproat making their big league debuts. And yet, there is even more help on the way beyond that trio.
Five Mets pitchers picked for Eastern League All-Star Team
New York had five pitchers, including Tong, named to the Eastern League All-Star Team. Jack Wenninger and Joander Suarez both made the team as starting pitchers. Relief pitcher Douglas Orellana was also named to the squad.
Suarez is easily the most surprising representative. He is the only Mets farmhand who was named an All-Star and isn't a top-30-ranked prospect in the organization. However, his spot on the team was warranted, producing a 3.05 ERA across 82.2 Double-A innings in 2025.
Wenninger led the Rumble Ponies with 135.2 innings pitched, and recorded a 2.92 ERA with 147 strikeouts. At one point this year, opponents had to face off against him, Tong, McLean and Suarez, a nightmare for batters.
Orellana dominated out of the Binghamton bullpen in 25 outings. He had a 1.64 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 33 innings pitched. Four saves were recorded and he finished out 14 contests for the team. His production slipped with Syracuse, but at 23 years old, his future looks incredibly bright as a bullpen arm.
With all of this talent on the mound in the minor leagues, the Mets may not have to worry about pitching depth for much longer.