Mets will pay tribute to last two pennant winners prior to home opener
It goes without saying that the New York Mets have high hopes for the 2025 season.
The anticipation is already so high that the fan base has been very emotionally invested in an April road series against the Miami Marlins. While the Mets came very close to dropping a series to a Miami team expected to lose close to 100 games, they pulled out an extra-inning win and will return home to begin the Citi Field portion of their schedule at .500.
Friday's home opener at Citi Field figures to be an electric atmosphere for Juan Soto's first home game as a Met and the team's first appearance in Queens since the postseason. But that's not all: the franchise has made more of an effort to connect with its past under Steve Cohen's ownership, and that trend will continue with the honorary guests for the ceremonial first pitch.
The 2025 season is a significant anniversary for both pennant winners, as it has been 25 years since the 2000 team won the pennant and a decade since the 2015 Mets had their magical October run. With two players from each team present to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, the Mets are clearly hoping to connect the winning those teams did with the kind of success this year's team could have.
The Mets have already taken steps to honor the 2015 team this season, which included a panel at the team's Amazin' Day festivities in January and plans to retire David Wright's number in July. The 2000 team hasn't gotten that much recognition over the years, so fans will surely be happy to see that squad celebrated as well.
The team has encouraged any fans in attendance for the home opener to be in their seats by 2:30 PM for the start of the ceremonies. First pitch for the game against the Toronto Blue Jays is scheduled for 3:10 PM, with Tylor Megill facing Kevin Gausman in the pitching matchup.