Pete Alonso accomplishes rare feat in Mets’ comeback victory

Pete Alonso is the 6th player with 3 113+ mph base hits in a game under Statcast (2015), joining:



5/21/24 Oneil Cruz

6/15/22 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

4/12/19 Avisail Garcia

4/28/18 Nelson Cruz

3/29/18 Matt Davidson https://t.co/5zfMfQ4YCr