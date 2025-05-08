MLB execs assess trade value for Mets potential deadline target
The New York Mets have been linked to Miami Marlins starting pitcher and 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara multiple times over the past year or so.
However, given how great New York's rotation has been to this point, it wouldn't seem like they're in the market for another starting pitcher, especially since Alcántara has struggled this season (shown by his 8.42 ERA) since returning from Tommy John surgery.
But things can change quickly in this sport. In two months from now, there's no telling what injuries the Mets might be dealing with. Not to mention that members of their staff could be struggling, and Alcántara could be pitching like a Cy Young candidate again.
This is why it would be wise for Mets fans to keep an eye on Alcántara's market value as the trade deadline approaches. And several MLB executives spoke candidly about his trade value in a May 8 article from MLB.com.
“The longer he is removed from the injury the better he will likely be,” one American League executive said of Alcántara in the article. “At the Deadline, he could demand a pretty price with up to two-and-a-half years of control remaining on his contract.”
Read more: Jose Iglesias details shock of Mets disinterest in free agency reunion
Another added, “It’s not very often a Cy Young caliber starting pitcher is available on the market. If he gets back to his old ways, he can have a major impact on who ends up the eventual World Series champion.”
A third executive added, “He is going to continue to build up and re-establish his stuff and command as he returns from TJ. [Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix] will be motivated to continue to stock the system with as much talent as he can.”
In other words, it seems all but certain that Alcántara will indeed get traded before this year's deadline. The question is instead how much he'll command in return, which depends on whether he can begin pitching to his potential.