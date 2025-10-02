MLB executives assess Pete Alonso's free agent market

Inside The Mets

What MLB executives expect Pete Alonso's free agent market to look like this year.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Things will look a lot different this time around.

New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso will hit the open market for the second straight year as he plans to opt-out of his $54 million deal.

Alonso did not receive the long-term contract he was seeking last offseason, so he chose to sign a two-year deal with a player option to return to the Mets.

After the 30-year-old had a monster year at the plate, he will retest the free agent market in hopes of netting a massive deal.

So what might Alonso's market look like?

MLB.com's insider Mark Feinsand spoke with multiple MLB executives around the game, who weighed in on how Alonso's market might shape out.

“Alonso has put himself in a superior position relative to last offseason, that much is clear,” an NL executive told MLB.com. “To what extent is the more intriguing question.”

Alonso struggled mightily in 2024 to his standards, hitting just .240/.329/.459 with a .788 OPS, 34 home runs and 88 RBI. However, he bounced-back in a big way this past season, slashing .272/.347/.524 with a .871 OPS, 38 homers and 126 RBI while playing in all 162 games for the second straight year.

Since Alonso had the qualifying offer attached to him last offseason, he cannot have it attached to him again, which means teams will not lose a draft pick for signing him.

“Not having the qualifying offer will be huge for him,” an American League executive told Feinsand. “Teams that might not have considered him last year may think differently now.”

What Alonso's contract might look like

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) watches his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As good as Alonso's offensive season was for the Mets, his defense was a struggle as he posted -9 outs above average at first base. He will also turn 31-years-old in December, which could make it difficult to land a long-term deal.

“I think he’ll beat the one-year, $24 million [that he’s opting out of], but I don’t know if it’s a slam dunk,” an NL executive told Feinsand. “Probably similar medium money on short-term offers and he’ll keep getting himself opt-outs. He obviously still brings the premium power, but I don’t know if you can count on that average again and it seems like his defense is going in the wrong direction.”

Alonso could be helped by the lack of big bats on the open market as opposed to last winter. For that, at least one team, whether it's the Mets or someone else, should be willing to give him a long-term deal.

Alonso is now the Mets' all-time home run leader and it'd be hard to justify them letting him walk in free agency this offseason.

