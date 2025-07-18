MLB Insider reveals three Mets prospects they're reluctant to trade
With the season resuming Friday and the trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Mets are preparing for a busy couple of weeks as they weigh their options.
Currently just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets are deep in a division race and expected to be active at the trade deadline. Rumors suggest New York may target players to bolster multiple areas, including center field, third base, starting pitching, and the bullpen.
Despite posting one of baseball’s best records at 55-42 in the first half, the Mets still have clear holes to fill. With the deadline drawing near, they’ll likely need to part with some prospects to strengthen the roster and focus on winning this year. Fortunately, their farm system has been replenished recently, especially following the latest MLB draft.
After years of struggling, the Mets now boast one of the strongest farm systems in baseball. Still, when the deadline arrives, the team may be hesitant to part with some of their top prospects, no matter how tempting the offers become.
In a recent article for the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided some insight into the Mets’ mindset regarding their top prospects. Heyman notes that while the team is open to trading to improve the roster, they are keen to protect three key players: pitchers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, and infielder/outfielder Jett Williams.
Williams, a 2022 first-round pick out of high school, has bounced back strongly this season after a wrist injury sidelined him for most of 2024. He’s the Mets’ top prospect and ranks 43rd overall on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. This year in Double-A Binghamton, Williams is hitting .288 with eight home runs and 26 stolen bases, showcasing a potent mix of speed and power.
Tong, a seventh-round pick out of high school, has become one of the most exciting arms in the minors. With a funky delivery and advanced pitch mix, he’s drawn Tim Lincecum comparisons and leads all of Minor League Baseball with 125 strikeouts. He’s posted a dominant 1.83 ERA in Double-A Binghamton, quickly rising up prospect rankings.
McLean, drafted by the Mets in 2024 out of Oklahoma State, has quickly made his mark in the system. Now in Triple-A Syracuse, McLean has been dominant, posting a 2.52 ERA while flashing an electric arsenal and steadily improving command. With his rapid rise, he’s considered a legitimate candidate for a big-league call-up if the Mets need reinforcements on the mound.
David Stearns will have a tough call to make as the trade deadline approaches, deciding just how far he’s willing to push his chips in for a postseason run.
With the Mets squarely in contention, the pressure to win now is real — but so is the value of protecting the organization’s brightest young talent. How the front office balances those priorities could define not only this season, but the franchise’s future.