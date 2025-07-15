New York Mets 2025 MLB Draft recap
The 2025 MLB Draft is in the books, and 19 players heard their names called by the New York Mets.
For the third consecutive year, the Mets saw their first-round selection drop 10 spots as punishment for violating MLB's Competitive Balance Tax threshold by more than $40 million. They also forfeited their second-round pick as a penalty for signing Juan Soto, who had a qualifying offer attached to him this past winter.
With their first pick, the Mets selected Mitch Voit, a speedy second baseman who slashed a career-best .346/.471/.668 over 56 games with Michigan this spring. He was initially announced as a two-way player but later clarified that the current plan is for him to be developed as an infielder. Voit has not shut the door on a return to the mound, however.
"I will do absolutely anything to make it to the big leagues as a New York Met, so you can't rule anything out," Voit told the media after being selected Sunday. He posted a 4.67 ERA over 98.1 collegiate innings and featured a low-90s fastball before undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow in the spring of 2024. He shifted to full-time second base duties as a junior in 2025.
Their second and final selection on Day 1 was Antonio Jimenez, a sophomore shortstop from the University of Central Florida. The former Miami Hurricane slashed .329/.407/.575 in 55 games for UCF and is known for his plus power potential at the plate and a standout arm defensively.
On Day 2, six of the Mets’ first seven selections were right-handed pitchers. The lone exception was ninth-round shortstop Anthony Frobose, a Rutgers commit who attended Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, N.Y. Frobose does have two-way potential, though.
With their fifth- and sixth-round picks, the Mets took chances on a pair of high-risk, high-reward college arms: Peyton Prescott and Nathan Hall. Both right-handers underwent UCL surgery after reaching velocities in the high 90s to triple digits earlier this year.
Between Rounds 11 and 20, the Mets took eight pitchers, one outfielder, and one infielder. Of their final 10 selections, only two were high school players. Prep players are often more difficult to sign in the later rounds due to their stronger leverage in negotiations and higher bonus demands.
Teams have until Monday, July 28, at 5 p.m. ET to agree to deals with players they draft out of four-year colleges and high schools. For those selected out of junior colleges, like the Mets’ 17th-round pick Sam Robertson, there is a draft-and-follow option, meaning they can sign between the end of their JUCO season and the start of next year’s draft for up to $225,000.
The Mets have just $5,465,900 in bonus pool money to spend on this year's class, trailing every team except the New York Yankees.