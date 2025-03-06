MVP winner would've switched positions if Phillies signed Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso's return to the New York Mets this season was anything but smooth this offseason.
Even when reports were swirling this winter that New York and Alonso were unable to agree on a new deal, the 30-year-old ultimately returned to the Amazins' on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season. Alonso's market was somewhat limited as well, with the Toronto Blue Jays being the only other major bidder for his services.
However, one of the Mets' most hated NL East rivals may also have been in the mix to sign the Polar Bear.
Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper revealed that he would've moved back to the outfield if it meant the team could sign the slugging first baseman.
Harper, who began his major league career with the Washington Nationals as an outfielder, moved to first base during the 2022 season after suffering a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right throwing elbow. Despite his injury, the Phillies' decision to move the two-time league MVP has paid off, as Harper has since solidified himself as the team's starting first baseman.
While Harper has thrived at the first base position, the 32-year-old was adamant during his discussion with Rosenthal about his willingness to move back to his natural position, despite not playing there in nearly three years. Harper's reasoning was that he believed Alonso would help his team win a World Series; over the past three seasons, Harper and the Phillies have made the playoffs, and even claimed the NL pennant in 2022.
Despite Harper floating the idea of having Alonso take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love, the 30-year-old returning to the Mets always seemed like the right fit.
Since making his major league debut in 2019, Alonso has slashed .249/.339/.514 with 226 career home runs and 586 RBI in 846 career games. His home run total leads the National League over that span, and he's also just 27 long balls away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history for the Mets.
An Alonso to Philly scenario would have been a nightmare for Mets fans, especially with Harper's latest comments. But rest assured, Mets faithful, the homegrown talent is back where he belongs for the 2025 season.