NBA star, Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell trolls Yankees over torpedo bat usage
The big discussion within the baseball community since the start of the 2025 season has been the prevalence of what's called "torpedo bats", which are an increasingly popular type of wood bat that has a barrel that's thicker than a normal bat, which should theoretically increase hard contact.
Torpedo bats have been a polarizing discussion topic since Opening Day, especially after the New York Yankees (some of whom were seen using the bats) hit eight home runs in their March 29 game.
While the New York Mets' cross-town rival's usage of these bats sparked a lot of controversy, this was because many fans had never seen them put to use before and therefore thought they might be illegal.
However, the truth is that these bats have been around for a little while, are legal, and are used by numerous players across MLB, including Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor.
But this news didn't keep Cleveland Cavaliers superstar and Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell from trolling the Yankees with a viral X post on April 1.
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (whose torpedo bat usage initially went viral over the weekend) made a March 31 X post that read, "Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all !"
This prompted an April 1 response from Mitchell, who said, "Naa yall are cheating and should be suspended for the season 😂😂😂".
Of course, Mitchell was only kidding. Now that he knows Lindor is using these torpedo bats, he surely isn't wishing anyone gets suspended because of them.