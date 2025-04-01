Juan Soto sends honest message about MLB torpedo bat craze
The biggest story during Major League Baseball's opening weekend by far (along with New York Mets slugger Juan Soto's debut with his new team) was the prevalence of what are called "torpedo bats".
This is a somewhat new style of bat that, according to a March 31 article from ESPN's Jeff Passan, "optimizes the most important tool in baseball by redistributing weight from the end of the bat toward the area 6 to 7 inches below its tip, where major league players typically strike the ball."
In other words, the bat's barrel is thicker than a normal bat, and its weight is distributed a bit differently.
Torpedo bats have been a hot topic in recent days, especially after the New York Yankees — many of whom were seen using torpedo bats, which many fans had not noticed before they went viral — blasted eight home runs in their March 29 game.
While torpedo bats have just become common knowledge for many baseball fans, that doesn't mean these new bats are new. In fact, many players around the league have been using them for some time, and certainly all are aware of them at this point.
Several Mets players and coaches have spoken about the new bats. And in a March 31 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post, Soto delivered his own opinion about sticks of wood.
“It’s just another bat, which is a different shape,” Soto said in the article. “I think it’s the same thing guys have been using for years, things like the Yankees are using now. I saw guys in the past using it, so I don’t think it’s anything new.”
So while Soto doesn't sound overly impressed with these torpedo bats, perhaps he'll be tempted to try one out at some point this season.