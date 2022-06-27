New York Mets close to getting key bullpen arm back from IL.

Some bullpen help for the Mets could be right around the corner.

Right-hander Colin Holderman appeared in his first rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and turned a clean frame.

Pitching on the road against the Rochester Red Wings, Holderman struck out a pair and retired the side in order on just 14 pitches.

The 26-year-old landed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 (retroactive to June 8) with a right shoulder impingement.

Prior to his injury, the rookie was beginning to solidify himself as a reliable arm out of New York’s ‘pen.

In May, Holderman surrendered just one run in 9 1/3 innings.

The only poor outing of Holderman’s young big-league career came on June 7 against the Padres in San Diego. That evening, he couldn’t find the plate, wound up walking three batters and was tagged with three earned runs.

Holderman can be awarded a mulligan on that one, as his shoulder was likely already plaguing him in this uncharacteristic appearance.

On Sunday, Holderman looked good in his first game action since he went down, as he touched 98 mph on the radar gun with his fastball. His off-speed stuff had solid movement as well.

The Mets could certainly use a boost in their bullpen right now.

With the team missing their top two starters in Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and to a slightly lesser degree in Tylor Megill, the bullpen has been forced to do some heavy lifting.

The team’s ERA out of the bullpen is middle of the pack at 3.62 which ranks No. 13 in baseball. Holderman won’t immediately take them to the next level, but having another arm out there who has already been successful this year will help stabilize this unit. It won't be too much longer before Holderman rejoins the Mets.

