Mets’ Eduardo Escobar Sidelined For ‘Non-Workplace Event’

NEW YORK — The Mets were missing a key position player during Thursday night’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was out of the Mets’ lineup in their latest win and not seen in the dugout for what manager Buck Showalter later described as a “non-workplace event.” 

Showalter indicated Escobar could be dealing with some type of medical issue, citing HIPPA laws to expand on why he was unable to provide further comment on the situation. 

As far as what this means for Escobar’s status for Friday’s series opener with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field: 

“I don’t know yet,” Showalter said. “We’ll let the people that handle him in the medical profession do their job, and then they’ll let us know.”

According to the skipper, he checked in with team trainers multiple times during Thursday’s game to get an update on Escobar. 

Prior to the Mets’ series win over the Brewers, Showalter mentioned the team was awaiting further clarification on an unnamed injured player. The Mets put out a lineup afterward that was missing the switch-hitting Escobar, despite facing lefty starter Aaron Ashby. Showalter declined comment when later asked if Escobar was dealing with an injury. 

The 33-year-old is batting .236 with a .698 OPS in 60 games this season. 

