NEW YORK - You never really know what you have until It's gone.

This old adage is proving to be the case with ex-Mets third baseman/DH J.D. Davis, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline and has since torn the cover off the ball.

On August 2, the Mets traded Davis and a trio of minor leaguers: Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack, and Thomas Szapucki to the Giants in exchange for first baseman/DH Darin Ruf.

Needless to say, the move hasn't paid off for the Mets.

In 43 games since going home to the Bay Area, Davis is slashing .289/.386/.544 with a .930 OPS, seven home runs and 13 RBIs.

As for Ruf, he has gone just 10-for-66 (.152) at the plate with a .413 OPS, no home runs and seven RBIs with the Mets. Ruf has served in a DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach, starting against left handed pitching, whom he holds a career .891 OPS against. But Ruf just hasn't been able to get anything going since joining the Mets.

To be fair, Davis struggled with the Mets in a DH platoon with Dom Smith, slashing .238/.324/.359 with a .683 OPS, four home runs and 21 RBIs in 66 games.

That being said, Davis is now crushing the ball with the Giants, while Ruf has had a rough go as a Met.

Read More:

- Starling Marte's Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

- Nationals Announcer Mocks Mets, Pete Alonso

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.