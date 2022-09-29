Skip to main content

How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets

How J.D. Davis has fared since being traded by New York Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - You never really know what you have until It's gone.

This old adage is proving to be the case with ex-Mets third baseman/DH J.D. Davis, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline and has since torn the cover off the ball.

On August 2, the Mets traded Davis and a trio of minor leaguers: Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack, and Thomas Szapucki to the Giants in exchange for first baseman/DH Darin Ruf.

Needless to say, the move hasn't paid off for the Mets.

In 43 games since going home to the Bay Area, Davis is slashing .289/.386/.544 with a .930 OPS, seven home runs and 13 RBIs.

As for Ruf, he has gone just 10-for-66 (.152) at the plate with a .413 OPS, no home runs and seven RBIs with the Mets. Ruf has served in a DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach, starting against left handed pitching, whom he holds a career .891 OPS against. But Ruf just hasn't been able to get anything going since joining the Mets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To be fair, Davis struggled with the Mets in a DH platoon with Dom Smith, slashing .238/.324/.359 with a .683 OPS, four home runs and 21 RBIs in 66 games. 

That being said, Davis is now crushing the ball with the Giants, while Ruf has had a rough go as a Met.

Read More:

Starling Marte's Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

- Nationals Announcer Mocks Mets, Pete Alonso

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

J.D. DavisNew York Mets

Read More

How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets

Eduardo Escobar's Walk-Off Hit Helps New York Mets Regain Sole Possession of 1st Place

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

Eduardo Escobar's walk-off hit moves New York Mets back into sole possession of first place in NL East.
News

Eduardo Escobar's Walk-Off Hit Helps New York Mets Regain Sole Possession of 1st Place

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

By Pat Ragazzo
Hurricane Ian could disrupt New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves series.
News

Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Nationals TV analyst Kyle Frandsen mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso
News

Nationals Announcer Mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso

By Pat Ragazzo
Will Darin Ruf be on the Mets' postseason roster?
News

New York Mets Mailbag: Will Darin Ruf be on Postseason Roster?

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wins co-NL Player of the week.
News

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso Wins Co-NL Player of Week

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) gestures after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Pete Alonso Sets New York Mets Single-Season RBI Record

By Pat Ragazzo