New York Mets injury updates: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer.

The New York Mets are 39-21 and lead the National League East by 6.5 games. They are also 23-14 when facing teams with a record of .500 or better. 

So it comes as a bit of a surprise that they have endured this much success without their two ace pitchers. However, the rich could be getting richer in the near future.

Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Max Scherzer (oblique strain) are both progressing well in their throwing programs. 

On Thursday, Inside the Mets first reported that Scherzer has begun throwing bullpens and could face live hitters next week, as manager Buck Showalter confirmed the following day. One source believes Scherzer, who is ahead of schedule, could begin a rehab assignment as early as late next week. Scherzer was initially given a six to eight week recovery timeline on May 19 after being diagnosed with a high-grade oblique strain. 

As for deGrom, he is scheduled to throw his third bullpen session on Saturday, as Showalter told reporters in Anaheim. DeGrom, who has been on the shelf since April 1 with a stress reaction on his right scapula, will need to face live hitters, before beginning a rehab assignment. This could come some time in the near future. 

Although the team has gone 14-7 since Scherzer went down, the Mets' rotation has struggled since Scherzer went down, posting an ERA north of 5.00. 

On the bright side, Tylor Megill returned from the IL on Friday and looked solid across 3 1/3 innings. Now the Mets will be hoping Scherzer and deGrom will be able to return in July, and be available every five days for the remainder of the regular season and beyond. 

"It's like making trade moves and getting those pieces in place without actually having to give anything up," centerfielder Brandon Nimmo said of the promising news about deGrom and Scherzer. "For us, it's gonna be like making those [Dodgers] blockbuster moves [last year] that were made last year like the Dodgers getting [Trea] Turner and Scherzer."

Catcher James McCann (hand surgery) has also been taking swings and working on receiving, per Showalter. McCann has been on the IL since May 13 and was given a six week recovery timeline for a broken hamate bone that was surgically repaired. 

