New York Mets Injury Updates: Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

New York Mets injury updates: Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith.
NEW YORK - The Mets are getting closer to having three key reinforcements back on their pitching staff.

According to manager Buck Showalter, the plan is for ace pitcher Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) to throw four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday night.

If all goes well, Scherzer will return to the Mets on Monday, September 19, when he is eligible to come off the IL.

Scherzer will have missed a total of two starts after his left side became irritated, which forced him out of his September 3 outing against the Washington Nationals. Earlier in the season, the 38-year-old missed a total of seven weeks with a high grade left oblique strain. This time, his side just became fatigued, as opposed to an injury.

The Mets have two other pitchers rehabbing in Syracuse.

Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) got battered around for five runs in his latest rehab appearance. For that, the righty will pitch one more multi-inning rehab outing on Friday. The Mets will then decide whether they're going to activate him.

Megill began the season as a starter, but when he rejoins the Mets his role will be as a high-leverage long reliever.

Last but not least, Drew Smith (lat strain) has two more hurdles to clear, before coming off the IL. The 28-year-old righty will pitch on back-to-back days for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday. He will presumably be activated off the shelf afterward if all goes well.

