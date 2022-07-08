New York Mets rehab updates: Jacob deGrom, Trevor May.

NEW YORK - The Mets could have a key reinforcement back in both their rotation and bullpen by the end of July.

Jacob deGrom and Trevor May are each progressing towards a return later in the month, which would be a major boost for the team's pitching staff.

DeGrom is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Single A Port St. Lucie on Friday night, with the goal being for the two-time Cy Young Award winner to throw around 40 pitches across three innings.

Following deGrom's next start, he is expected to shift to the upper levels of the minor leagues to continue his rehab assignment against tougher competition. He will likely receive a total of four rehab outings, which means he could possibly rejoin the Mets rotation by July 23 at the earliest.

Last Sunday in St. Lucie, deGrom took the mound in live game action for the first time since spring training when he injured his shoulder. The righty struck out five of the six batters he faced on 24 pitches across 1 2/3 innings. His fastball averaged 99 mph on the radar gun and he topped out at 101 mph. DeGrom's slider sat between 93-94 mph.

Thursday, July 7, marked exactly one-year since deGrom's last regular season start. The Mets are hoping this streak won't extend beyond the next few weeks.

As for May, the stress reaction on his right humerus is fully healed. He tells Inside the Mets that he will toss his third bullpen session (expected to be 20 pitches) on Friday, in which he will work in his off-speed pitches on the mound for the first time since injuring his arm in early-May.

May, 32, will go down to the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie late next week and is hoping to face live hitters right before the All-Star break. If all goes well during the break in his live batting practice sessions, he will then head out on a rehab assignment shortly afterward, likely with Triple A Syracuse. He does not expect to require too many outings with Syracuse, before rejoining the Mets' bullpen. He could return to the big-leagues by late-July.

The Mets, who have scouted Cubs reliever David Robertson, are in the market for a high-leverage relief arm ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. The return of May, plus a potential external acquisition, would be significant adds to the Mets' bullpen down the stretch of the regular season.

