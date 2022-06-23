Skip to main content

Ex-New York Mets Reliever Looks Unrecognizable After Becoming Bodybuilder

He is no longer a human being.

Former New York Mets relief pitcher Kyle Farnsworth, who was always a massive individual at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, has taken up bodybuilding in his post-playing career. And on Tuesday, he posted a picture on Twitter, which confirmed things are going well for him in his new-found life.

"Very rare gym bathroom selfie," Farnsworth tweeted. "Four days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs!"

The 46-year-old pitched for 10 different teams across 16 seasons in the big-leagues from 1999 to 2014. The right-hander had a 4.26 ERA and 963 strikeouts in his playing career.

Farnsworth, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets, appeared in 19 games in Queens in '14, posting a 3.18 ERA and three saves. But when the Mets attempted to option him to Triple A in May of that season in order to avoid paying him a full season's contract, Farnsworth refused the assignment, forcing his release. The reliever became a free agent the following day and later signed with the Houston Astros, where he'd finish his big-league career. 

Now, he seems to be doing just fine as a bodybuilder, as he moves closer to his first competition. 

Jacob deGrom Takes Big Step Towards Returning to Mets

Max Scherzer Shines in What Could be Lone Rehab Start Before Rejoining Mets

Mets Injury Updates: Jeff McNeil, James McCann, Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

