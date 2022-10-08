Mets' Max Scherzer booed off mound after Game 1 letdown.

NEW YORK - It was the exact opposite of pretty.

New York Mets co-ace Max Scherzer got rocked by the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series at Citi Field.

Scherzer allowed seven runs and four home runs in just 4.2 innings, and exited to a rain of boos from a sold out crowd.

First it was Josh Bell, who hit a two-run shot off Scherzer in the top of the first inning. Then, it was Trent Grisham, who followed things up with a solo blast in the next inning.

But the doors were blown off the game when Jurickson Profar crushed a three-run homer off Scherzer to increase the Padres' lead to 6-0. Manny Machado finished Scherzer off with a solo homer to make the score 7-0.

Friday night's seven runs allowed marked a career-high for Scherzer in the postseason.

This putrid start comes after Scherzer's disappointing outing in Atlanta last weekend, in which he gave up four runs in a loss to the Braves.

The 38-year-old has now given up 11 earned runs and six homers in his last two outings.

Scherzer spent time on the IL in September with left oblique irritation, the same oblique he strained earlier in the season, which cost him seven weeks. Based off Scherzer's last two starts, it's hard to believe he is fully healthy.

The Mets needed Scherzer to set the tone in the first game of the Wild Card round, instead he laid a major egg in what turned out to be a colossal letdown for the future Hall of Famer.

With Friday night's loss, Jacob deGrom will likely start Game 2 of the series for the Mets, as New York looks to avoid elimination on Saturday. DeGrom has been dealing with a blood blister and cut cuticle on his throwing hand, but manager Buck Showalter called it a non-issue.

The Mets will be hoping deGrom will fare better than Scherzer against the Padres. If not, their season will be over.

