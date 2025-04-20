New York Mets accomplished this feat for the first time since 1986
The New York Mets kept the good times rolling against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.
After defeating the Cardinals on Sunday, 7-4, New York completed a four-game sweep against the Redbirds, outscoring them 19-9 in the series and moving to 15-7 on the young season. Interestingly enough, the Mets accomplished something against the Cardinals that they haven't done to them in nearly 40 years.
With the Amazins' picking a rare four-game sweep against St. Louis this weekend, it marked the first time since April of 1986 that the Mets swept the Cardinals in a four-game series. Of course, longtime Met fans will note that was the year they went on to win the World Series against the Boston Red Sox in seven games.
With the Mets also winning nine of their first 10 home games to begin the 2025 campaign, it matches the team's best home start to open a season since the aforementioned 1986 season and the 2015 campaign. Sense a trend?
"We're a good offensive team, top to bottom - there's a lot of different ways we can beat teams," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. "By getting on base, by putting the ball in play, by hitting the ball out of the ballpark, taking our walks, situational hitting when we need to. When you get [Francisco] Lindor, when you get [Juan] Soto and on top of that, you got Pete [Alonso] and you get the Nimmo's of the world and those guys down the line, that's a dangerous offense."
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor reaches milestone with walk-off homer
Even though it's early in the season, the Mets have certainly looked like World Series contenders; they have only lost two series thus far, have dropped back to back games just once, and on top of that, their pitching in both the starting rotation and bullpen have been stellar to begin the season.
The Mets have also seen Pete Alonso get off to a raging hot start on offense to begin his season, as well as Francisco Lindor quickly shaking off a slow start on offense (in contrast to last season). Juan Soto has also begun to calm any nerves Mets fans may have had after he drove in five runs in the Mets' series against the Cardinals.
With the Mets sweeping a four-game series against the Cardinals for the first time since their World Series championship, you can't help but think that this Mets team in 2025 may finally bring a championship to Flushing, Queens, for the first time in nearly 40 years.