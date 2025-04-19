Mets' Francisco Lindor reaches career milestone with walk-off homer
The heart and soul of the New York Mets enjoyed an unforgettable moment on Friday.
Leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, shortstop Francisco Lindor belted a walk-off home run into the upper deck in right field, giving the Mets a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was Lindor's first walk-off homer in a Mets uniform and the third of his career; he hit the first two during his time with the Cleveland Guardians.
However, the big swing also allowed the 31-year-old to reach a career milestone: the round-tripper was the 250th of Mr. Smile's career.
Lindor has now joined an exclusive list of shortstops, being only the fifth player to play at least 60% of their career games at the position and hit 250 career home runs. The others are Cal Ripken Jr., Miguel Tejada, Hanley Ramirez, and Derek Jeter; both Ripken and Jeter were first-ballot Hall of Famers.
"It's a great number," Lindor said after the game. "It's a number I never thought I was going to get to... I had a lot of good teammates and hitting coaches who have helped me along the way."
While the milestone was undoubtedly meaningful to Lindor, the fact that it was a game-winner was the far more important part to him.
“It felt fantastic,” Lindor said, “because I knew we were going to win.”
Lindor's home run was especially timely, too. Of course, all walk-off homers are timely, but this one ended a chaotic, back-and-forth affair between New York and St. Louis; the Mets had just grabbed the lead on Luis Torrens' RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, only to lose it immediately when the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan led off the top of the ninth with a game-tying home run off Huascar Brazobán (closer Edwin Díaz was not available).
But with Mr. Smile leading off the bottom half, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and the dugout remained confident.
"Even though we lost the lead there in the ninth, you feel good about your chances with what's coming up that inning," Mendoza said during his presser. "This group, man. They never give up."
Mendoza was hardly surprised by Lindor's milestone, either.
"It's not easy, especially playing a premium position the way he does at an elite level," Mendoza said. "We're witnessing a special player and a special career here."
Thanks to Lindor's heroics, the Mets improved to 13-7 on the young season and remain in first place in the NL East; they currently lead the second-place Philadelphia Phillies by one game. The Amazins' will continue their weekend series against the Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, with Kodai Senga starting against Matthew Liberatore.