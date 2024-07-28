New York Mets Acquire All-Star Outfielder From NL East Rival
The New York Mets aren't messing around.
With 13 minutes to go before the clock struck midnight, ESPN's baseball insider Jeff Passan swooped in on late Saturday evening to report that the Mets were acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals.
What the Mets are sending to Washington in exchange for Winker is currently unknown, but SNY's baseball insider Andy Marino says it's not going to be a big name top prospect.
Winker, who is a rental piece, is having a nice season. In 101 games in D.C., the 30-year-old slashed .257/.374/.417 with a .793 OPS, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, while manning the left field position.
However, he was demoted to a platoon DH role after top prospect outfielder James Wood was called up to make his big-league debut. This made Winker expendable, which played out well for the Mets, who now get a boost in their already strong lineup.
The Mets were in search of a left-handed hitting outfielder, and Winker fits this bill. The team explored a potential reunion with old friend Michael Conforto, according to The New York Post, but wound up bringing in a more impactful bat in Winker.
Winker, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason, is only making $1.5 million in 2024, so the Mets owe him less than this figure the rest of the way.
Winker is mainly a left fielder, but does have experience playing right field. Right is an area of need with Starling Marte rehabbing from a knee injury (bone bruise). That being said, Jeff McNeil has seen significant time in this spot as of late and has been red-hot offensively since the second-half of the season began.
Center fielder Harrison Bader also hasn't played since Tuesday after tweaking his ankle against the Yankees. With his availability unknown, Brandon Nimmo could play center, Winker could slide into left and McNeil can remain in right for now. Regardless, the Mets' outfield depth is a lot more impressive with Winker's arrival.