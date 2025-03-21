New York Mets acquire minor league outfielder from NL East rival
With one week until Opening Day, the New York Mets made a trade with one of their division rivals.
New York has acquired minor league outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. from the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a source.
Schreffler Jr. was selected in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Phillies out of the University of Maryland. The 24-year-old has played parts of three seasons in the Phillies organization in single-A Clearwater and mostly recently in 2024 in high-A for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
Shreffler Jr. is a dynamic player with speed and good defense. He stole 23 bases in 82 games last season and 20 bags in 61 games in 2023 across both single-A levels. He clubbed eight home runs with 39 RBI last season, hitting .228 with a .296 OBP. This comes after his 2023 season where he hit .262 with a .388 OBP, hitting six homers and driving in 30 RBI.
The Terps product joins a farm system with the Mets with his former teammate Nick Lorusso. Shreffler is expected to start the season potentially in high-A Brooklyn for the Cyclones. Lorusso will begin the year in double-A for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
The 24-year-old has played 68 games in left field, 55 in right and 39 in center. The Harrisburg, PA native will try and get his name in the Mets outfield prospect conversation in the coming year or two.
There's a chance we see Schreffler Jr. potentially play alongside the likes of Carson Benge, Nick Morabito and Jacob Reimer at the high-A level. They are also all outfielders and ranked amongst the top 30 Mets prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
The return for Schreffler Jr. is not yet known, but it could be either cash or another low-level player in the minor leagues.