New York Mets among teams in on Orioles veteran starter

The New York Mets are among several teams that are currently in on Baltimore Orioles starter Charlie Morton.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) walks off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are looking to add starting pitching.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are among the teams that are in on Baltimore Orioles veteran starter Charlie Morton.

In addition to the Mets, the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Astros and Padres are all in the mix for Morton as well, per Heyman.

The starting pitching market is weak this year with the biggest names such as Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara having down seasons. That being said, all of these veteran arms have impressive track records and Morton has postseason success.

Morton, 41, is 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 101.1 innings (23 appearances, 17 starts) this year. However, the right-hander has been much better in his last 15 appearances and 12 starts, posting a 7-2 record and 3.79 ERA during this span.

Morton would be a rental option for the Mets, who have also checked in on Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Mitch Keller, Luis Severino and other starters.

It remains to be seen whether the previous mentioned names get dealt this year, as they all come along with multiple years of control. Morton, however, is destined to be traded by the lowly Orioles who are sellers.

The Mets already swung a deal with Baltimore last Friday, landing left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto for two minor league prospects. It's possible that these two teams can line up once again as trade partners, this time for Morton.

