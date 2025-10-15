New York Mets announce 2025 Gold Glove finalists
Defense was not an area of strength for the New York Mets in 2025, but they did have a couple of standouts.
On Wednesday, Rawlings announced the finalists for the Gold Glove Award, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League. Two Mets are up for the award at their respective positions: starting pitcher David Peterson and catcher Luis Torrens.
Peterson, 30, ranked third among NL pitchers in defensive runs saved, recording a career high of six. His quickness off the mound has helped establish him as one of the game’s top fielding pitchers in recent seasons, and in 2025, the 6-foot-6 left-hander finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. He recorded 14 putouts and 23 assists over 168.2 innings of work.
Only four baserunners successfully stole a base with Peterson on the mound, and three were picked off by the left-hander. He became a first-time All-Star in 2025, finishing the season with a 9-6 record, 4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 20.7% strikeout rate over 30 starts.
The other two Gold Glove finalists for NL pitchers are Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd and San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb.
Torrens, 29, led the NL in caught stealing percentage (43%) this season. According to Statcast, he ranked in MLB’s 100th percentile by throwing out 12 base stealers above average.
Despite appearing in only 93 games, Torrens led the Mets with 11 defensive runs saved. He ranked in the 94th percentile for Fielding Run Value, 82nd percentile in framing, and his 1.87-second pop time was better than 97% of catchers. The only area of his defensive game that graded below average was his blocking, as he was credited with -1 blocks above average.
To be eligible for a Gold Glove as a catcher, a player must have appeared in at least half of his team’s games by Game 138. With 23-year-old Francisco Álvarez spending multiple stints on the injured list and enduring a brief midseason demotion to Triple-A, the veteran Torrens was able to reach that mark. The other finalists are Giants catcher Patrick Bailey and Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.
The last Met to win a Gold Glove was Juan Lagares, who earned the award for his play in center field in 2014. This year’s winners will be announced during a one-hour, special edition of “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET.