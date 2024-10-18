New York Mets Announce Game 5 Starter With Season on Brink
NEW YORK - It's win-or-go home.
The New York Mets are facing elimination in Game 5 of the NLCS, down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after another blowout loss on Thursday night.
Following their 10-2 defeat on Thursday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that it will be left-hander David Peterson that will get the start over Kodai Senga on Friday with the team's season on the brink.
Peterson has been stellar in the postseason so far in long relief, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA and five strikeouts across eight innings and four appearances. Now, he will shift back to his usual role as a starter in a must-win in the Mets' biggest game of the year.
"It means a lot to be able to get the ball in a situation like this," Peterson said, shortly after the Mets revealed he would be starting on Friday.
The decision became obvious when Peterson did not come into Thursday's clunker in relief. Specifically with ace Kodai Senga having a rough start in Game 1 of the series, and not looking like himself after missing all but one outing in the regular season due to shoulder and calf injuries, the Mets instead will rely on Peterson to take the ball first. Senga will be available out of the bullpen as a reliever, per Mendoza.
Peterson had a breakout campaign during the regular season, going 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 121 innings (21 starts). The 29-year-old missed the first two months of the season after undergoing offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Peterson will now make the biggest start of his career as the Mets hope to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the NLCS at Citi Field.