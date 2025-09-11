Inside The Mets

New York Mets announce next step for Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga will make his first start minor league start on Friday, according to Carlos Mendoza.

Logan VanDine


Aug 31, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga will take this important next step during his minor league stint.

As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Senga will make his first minor league rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Syracuse, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. DiComo further added that Senga felt good coming out of his first bullpen session and the Mets now want to see how he feels during a live game.

Senga accepted a minor league option last Friday due to his continuing struggles on the mound since coming off the injured list in July.

It has been a frustrating season for Senga, who is already in the third year of a five-year, $75 million deal he signed with the Mets in December 2022. The "ghost fork" pitcher got off to such a promising start to the season, especially after missing all but one start during an injury-riddled regular season in 2024, followed by making just a few ineffective appearances during the postseason.

The right-hander got off to a very strong start to his season and was pitching like a perennial All-Star and Cy Young contender. Through his first 13 starts of the year, Senga was 7-3 with 70 strikeouts and a major league-leading 1.47 ERA, and seemed poised to make his second All-Star Game.

Senga's excellent start to the 2025 season was halted, however, as he left his start early against the Washington Nationals on June 12, falling to the ground while trying to cover first base on a ground ball. The 32-year-old was placed on the IL the next day with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Ever since returning from the shelf a month later, Senga has been a completely different pitcher than before, going 0-3 with a dismal 6.66 ERA in nine starts.

The Mets are hoping that Senga can right the ship in the minor leagues and return to help what has become a beleaguered rotation. He is eligible to return to the big leagues on September 20 and if all goes well for the righty hurler, the Amazins' will then determine what their plans will be for Senga in October, if they can hold onto a playoff spot.

In 22 starts this season, Senga is 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP across 113.1 innings pitched.

