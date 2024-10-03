Inside The Mets

New York Mets Announce Paul Blackburn Won't Return This Season

Prior to Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series, the Mets announced that starting pitcher Paul Blackburn is done for the season.

Aug 23, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) reacts after being hit during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The New York Mets won't be getting a key depth piece back in the postseason after all.

As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters ahead of the Mets' 5-3 Game 2 Wild Card loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, right-handed starting pitcher Paul Blackburn's season is officially over.

Blackburn was dealing with a back injury that included a spinal fluid leak, which has now prematurely ended his campaign. The 30-year-old received a total of 10 PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections in his back and was targeting a return late in the regular season. However, he has now been shut down for the remainder of the year.

The Mets acquired Blackburn on July 30 from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Kade Morris. The righty proceeded to go 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA across 24.1 innings (five starts) with New York with all of them coming in the month of August.

Blackburn suffered a right-hand contusion on August 23 after getting struck with a comebacker in an outing against the San Diego Padres. Although the Mets thought he would be able to return from the IL on September 9 following his lone rehab start, the back issue popped up and derailed the rest of Blackburn's season.

The good news is that righty Tylor Megill has stepped up since reentering the rotation to take Blackburn's spot. Since being recalled on August 30, Megill has posted a 2.32 ERA in 31 innings (six starts).

Megill was left off of the Mets' Wild Card roster due to the fact that he was unavailable after starting in Game 1 of Monday's playoff-clinching doubleheader in Atlanta. The hard-throwing righty will likely be an option for the bullpen should the Mets advance to the NLDS to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Blackburn would have been a candidate to serve as a long reliever in the postseason, but that is no longer the case.

The Mets suffered a crushing 5-3 loss in Game 2 to the Brewers on Wednesday, where they saw a late lead slip away. As a result, Thursday's Game 3 contest is a must-win in which the Mets can advance with a victory or go home.

