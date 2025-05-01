New York Mets call up pair of relievers amid bullpen injury woes
More bullpen reinforcements are on the way for the New York Mets.
On Thursday morning, the Mets made a series of roster moves, calling up right-hander Ty Adcock and left-hander Génesis Cabrera from Triple-A Syracuse. The two pitchers will take the spots of Chris Devenski and Brandon Waddell, both of whom were optioned after each logging multiple innings in Wednesday night's loss.
Although they did not immediately announce the corresponding 40-man roster moves, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter and right-handed starter Frankie Montas were transferred to the 60-day injured list. The move does not affect either player’s timeline, as Montas is expected to be out until June, while Minter is unlikely to return before September.
Adcock, 28, appeared in three games for New York last season, allowing seven runs on seven hits — including four home runs — across 4.1 innings. So far in 2025, he has permitted just one run on four hits with six strikeouts in seven Triple-A frames.
Cabrera, also 28, brings 272 games of MLB experience. The hard-throwing southpaw posted a 3.59 ERA over 62.2 innings for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 but did so with a below-average 18.5% strikeout rate and an inflated 10.7% walk rate. Command has consistently been an issue for him, but he has shown the ability to pitch in leverage spots — compiling 67 holds and five saves.
The Mets were in desperate need of a lefty reliever following a recent stretch of brutal injury luck. On Saturday, offseason addition A.J. Minter suffered a “pretty significant” left lat strain, which could require season-ending surgery.
Then, on Wednesday, the Mets placed Danny Young on the injured list with an elbow sprain, leaving their bullpen without a left-hander after it began the season with two. Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Tommy John surgery is on the table as a possibility for Young, which would sideline him well into 2026.
After recently designating another bulk reliever — José Ureña — for assignment, the Mets also needed arms to provide length on Wednesday, allowing them to push their starters back a day in the midst of a 13-day stretch of consecutive games.
Waddell delivered 4.1 scoreless relief innings working behind opener Huascar Brazobán, finishing with three hits allowed and four strikeouts in his first MLB outing in nearly four years. Devenski tossed the final two frames, allowing two runs on two hits. Neither player would have been available to pitch Thursday due to high pitch counts.
Read More: How Brandon Waddell fared in Mets debut
New York plans to use another spot starter on Sunday in St. Louis, though, as recent events have shown, circumstances can change in a hurry.