New York Mets called 'dream landing spot' for star infielder
Nearly nobody in the baseball community saw the Boston Red Sox trading star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15 coming.
This makes one wonder whether any other unexpected blockbuster trades could be taking place between now and the July 31 deadline, along with whether the New York Mets could be on the receiving end of such a deal.
This was the basis of a June 18 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer that was titled "Dream Landing Spots for MLB's High-Priced, Change of Scenery Stars Post-Devers Trade". And Rymer seemed the Mets as the dream landing spot for Texas Rangers star infielder Marcus Semien.
When explaining why Semien is a change of scenery candidate, Rymer wrote, "The Texas Rangers have been playing better of late, but it's only served to get their record to 36-36. An offense that ranks fourth from the bottom of MLB in OPS remains a big part of the problem.
"Marcus Semien isn't blameless to this end, which is unfortunately a variation on a theme. Though he's been productive overall (i.e., 18.5 rWAR) as a Ranger, his bat has been average or worse in three of his four seasons," he added.
"Some kind of readjustment seems inevitable for the Rangers... and as opposed to Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, one of the advantages of moving Semien is that he doesn't have no-trade protection."
Rymer then wrote, "Even if Semien could block a trade, why would he? As he's now 34 years old, he shouldn't want to waste his remaining prime years playing for a team that is falling further and further from its 2023 glory."
In assessing why this trade would make sense for New York, Rymer said, "The Mets may have the best record in the National League, but their lineup isn't without its soft spots.
"Jeff McNeil has done his best to keep second base from being one of them, but nobody really expects him to sustain his .520 slugging percentage. And besides, his best role is as a rover who could also play the outfield and third base as needed."
"A trade for Semien would allow McNeil to fill such a role, and he'd be an upgrade at second if for no other reason than his double play partnership with Francisco Lindor. Since 2023, they are both top-10 infielders by Outs Above Average," Rymer concluded.
While the Mets don't need Semien right now, perhaps the front office will see him as a final puzzle piece to make the team's roster World Series-worthy.