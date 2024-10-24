New York Mets Could Land International Superstar in Free Agency Steal
The New York Mets' starting rotation will likely look much different next season compared to how it did in 2024.
This is not ideal for New York, given how their rotation's three likely free agents (Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana) threw over 37% of the innings the Mets pitched this season. But it also makes it so the Mets must seek out new starting pitchers this offseason, which could be a blessing in disguise.
An October 24 article from The Athletic's Jim Bowden conveyed that Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki could top the Mets' list of pitchers to pursue.
"It is unclear if Roki Sasaki’s team in Japan, the Chiba Lotte Marines, will allow him to leave for MLB this offseason, but with the Marines out of the NPB playoffs, we should know soon. If he is coming, he will be the most coveted international free agent as the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Diamondbacks all committed significant resources to scout him this month, including sending top executives to see him pitch," Bowden wrote.
"How much teams would be willing to offer Sasaki could depend on his medical reports as he didn’t pitch for two months in the middle of the year because of arm troubles, which limited him to 18 games and 111 innings. (He pitched just 91 innings in 2023 due to an oblique injury and has topped the 100-inning mark only once in his career.)
"However, he dominated down the stretch this season, averaging 100.5 mph with his fastball and reaching 103 mph," Bowden continued. "Since Sasaki is under 25, he would be subject to international bonus pool restrictions; if he’s posted after this season, he’d only be allowed to sign a minor-league contract, which is what Ohtani did with the Angels in 2017."
Bowden then listed the Mets as one of the five best team fits for Sasaki.
Getting a 22-year-old Sasaki — who could compete for a Cy Young Award if he remains healthy — for a minor league contract would be a massive win within what's expected to be a busy offseason for New York.