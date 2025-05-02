New York Mets could target this pair of AL relievers
The New York Mets are in desperate need of left-handed help in their bullpen after A.J. Minter (lat) and Danny Young (elbow) went down with injuries that could knock them out for the rest of the season.
The Mets did just re-sign Brooks Raley, who is making his way back from Tommy John surgery, and called up Genesis Cabrera. However, it remains to be seen whether New York can count on these two veterans, and they're said to be seeking outside trade help, per Andy Martino of SNY.
For now, the market for lefty relief pitching appears to be razor thin. That being said, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post suggested Baltimore Orioles southpaw bullpen arms Gregory Soto and Keegan Akin as two names that make sense for the Mets as fits. But this will depend on whether the 12-18 Orioles can turn around their season or not -- there's still plenty of time until the July trade deadline.
Soto, 30, has a 4.76 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 11.1 innings this season for Baltimore. He does, however, also have a .222 opposing batting average against left-handed batters this year. For his career, Soto has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in 334 appearances. Soto will be a free agent after 2025, so if Baltimore is out of contention by the mid-way point he will surely be dealt.
As for Akin, the 30-year-old lefty has a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings this year. Akin is coming off a more than solid 2024 season in the Orioles' bullpen, where he posted a 3.32 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 97 strikeouts across 78.2 innings.
The former 2016 second-round draft pick would likely be more costly in a trade at the deadline given the fact that he comes with an extra year of control in 2026.