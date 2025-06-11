New York Mets could upgrade their bullpen with these arms
The New York Mets have the best record in the National League at 43-24 and will surely be looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline.
One area in which the Mets can improve is their bullpen depth. MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic suggested a few names that make sense for the Mets, who could be available on the open market by next month.
Among the possible targets for the Mets, Bowden listed Seth Halvorsen of the Colorado Rockies, Shelby Miller of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Dennis Santana of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Halvorsen, who was named as Bowden's "favorite target" for the Mets, is a hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher with a 100 mph fastball. Halvorsen, 25, has posted a 4.91 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, 23 strikeouts and three saves across 25.2 innings for the Rockies this season. But if he is taken away from the high altitude of Coors Field, it's possible that his overall surface level numbers would improve.
The Mets are a team that values pitchers with high-velocity and Halvorsen fits that bill. He also has a high ground ball rate which would play well out of New York's bullpen. The one catch is that Halvorsen is not even arbitration eligible yet, meaning he could cost too much in terms of prospects.
As for Miller, the Diamondbacks are sitting at 32-34 and in fourth place in the NL West. They aren't guaranteed to be sellers, but will be if they continue to trend in the wrong direction. Miller, 34 has had an excellent campaign with Arizona so far: 1.69 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27 strikeouts, six saves, 26.2 innings. Miller could potentially be had for cheap due to the fact that he's a rental arm.
Last but not least, old friend Dennis Santana is a strong candidate to be dealt by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who reside in the basement of the NL Central. Santana has an extra year of control and is having a more than solid season with the Pirates. In 28 appearances, the 29-year-old has produced a 2.00 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, 22 strikeouts and five saves.
After losing A.J. Minter to season ending lat surgery, the Mets should be more aggressive at the trade deadline in adding a top tier high-leverage arm. Regardless, they're likely to go after multiple relievers and one of these depth hurlers mentioned by Bowden would certainly upgrade their bullpen.